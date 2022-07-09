Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

DoorDash glitch allows customers to order for free

A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.
A glitch at DoorDash allowed customers to order thousands of dollars of free food and alcohol.(DoorDash)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(DoorDash) - A glitch allowed thousands of DoorDash customers to make orders Thursday without verifying payment.

DoorDash customers flooded social media platforms showing them making lavish orders they didn’t have to pay for.

Some ordered thousands of dollars of top-shelf tequila; others received a lifetime supply of Plan B contraception.

DoorDash has acknowledged the hitch with its payment processing service and is working on canceling fraudulent orders.

Legal experts point out that using a fraudulent or expired card with a merchant is a criminal offense in America, regardless of the glitch.

Ironically, the customers taking advantage of the flaw and the system reportedly did not even bother to tip their DoorDash drivers.

Copyright 2022 DoorDash via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday.
Maumee Police investigate shots fired incident in hotel parking lot
Hayes barricaded himself and a 10-year-old child inside a Toledo apartment Friday morning.
TPD: Man in custody after barricading himself and a child in Toledo apartment
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky
A conservative political group, Americans for Prosperity, offered gas at $2.38/gallon at the...
Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo
Allison is facing charges after shooting and killing his wife in Raisin Township.
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly killing his wife in Lenawee County

Latest News

Two juveniles shot in Toledo, one dead at scene
Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide...
Demonstrators show up in force for Women’s March in DC
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
Ukrainian governor: Russia raising ‘true hell’ in the east
FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23,...
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory