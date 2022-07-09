Low numbers for young kids vaccination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been three weeks since the Covid vaccine for young children was approved and not many parents have been utilizing it, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The department said 179 kids under the age of four have been vaccinated in Lucas County. That is less than 1% of all kids that age in the county.

Dr. John McBride has been treating children for nearly 30 years. 13abc talked with him last month before the Covid vaccine for kids four and under was approved. He said since then he’s only vaccinated a small portion of his patients.

“We have several hundred, maybe a couple thousand who are under the age of six,” said Dr. McBride. “I would say we’ve given out, in 30 days, about 40 to 50 Covid vaccines to that younger age group.”

Why such low numbers? Dr. McBride said patients’ parents are reluctant.

“I’m not surprised. There’s a lot of nonsense about these vaccines. If you’re going to choose your medical advice from a politician then you may be worried about these vaccines. If you’re going to choose to take your medical advice from a physician then you would choose to get vaccinated.”

Covid cases have been on the slow rise. In the past three weeks, the state of Ohio has seen an increase of over 2,600 new Covid cases.

Dr. McBride said the vaccine for the youngest among us can help better protect them.

“For toddlers and babies, it’s going to help them have a milder illness if they become ill. There will be a few children who will now not die.”

