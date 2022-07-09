Birthday Club
Putts Fur Mutts golf outing benefits stray animals

Putts Fur Mutts golf outing is set to take place on Sunday, July 24.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Putts Fur Mutts golf outing is a few weeks away.

On Sunday July 24, the golf outing will raise money for Fur Angels Rescue in memory of Belle, Bailey and Oreo Borkowski.

The outing will take place at Legacy Golf Club on 7677 New U.S. 223. Registration opens at 7 A.M. and there will be a shotgun start at 8 A.M.

It is $110 per golfer, individual players and teams are both welcome. It is $25 for lunch and admission to the silent auction only.

Each golfer will get to play 18 holes with a golf cart to use. There will be tees for men, women and seniors over 70-years-old.

There will be prizes for the top three teams and plenty of food and beverages to choose from. Donuts, coffee, and Panera Bread bagels will be offered for breakfast and Outback Steakhouse Toledo will provide lunch.

Fur Angels Rescue provides temporary and long-term shelter, warmth and safety, food and medical treatment to homeless dogs and cats in a network of foster homes until they can find a forever home.

A silent auction will also take place, to preview the items visit Putts Fur Mutts Facebook page.

