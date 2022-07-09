Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Two juveniles shot in Toledo, one dead at scene

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.
The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.(wtvg)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the corner of Lockwood and Berdan, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Officers responded to the call about a shooting at 1:10 P.M. on July 9 at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.

TPD told 13abc that two juvenile males were shot, and one was confirmed dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

Call Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111 if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday.
Maumee Police investigate shots fired incident in hotel parking lot
Hayes barricaded himself and a 10-year-old child inside a Toledo apartment Friday morning.
TPD: Man in custody after barricading himself and a child in Toledo apartment
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky
A conservative political group, Americans for Prosperity, offered gas at $2.38/gallon at the...
Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo
Allison is facing charges after shooting and killing his wife in Raisin Township.
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly killing his wife in Lenawee County

Latest News

Putts Fur Mutts golf outing is set to take place on Sunday, July 24.
Putts Fur Mutts golf outing benefits stray animals
A completed Operation Fly Formula Mission where 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino...
Another shipment of baby formula, July 10 & 11
Building up riverfront with nature, fun
Building up riverfront with nature, fun
7/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast