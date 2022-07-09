Two juveniles shot in Toledo, one dead at scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the corner of Lockwood and Berdan, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Officers responded to the call about a shooting at 1:10 P.M. on July 9 at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.

TPD told 13abc that two juvenile males were shot, and one was confirmed dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

Call Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111 if you have any information.

