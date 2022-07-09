Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Weapon used in the assassination of the former Japanese PM believed to be homemade: A local gunsmith reacts

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has not only shocked a country with some of the strictest gun laws, but also the rest of the world. As leaders react, so do some of those most knowledgeable about guns.

According to Japanese law, possession of firearms, as well as certain kinds of knives and other weapons, is illegal without a special license. Importing them is also illegal.

When it comes to the weapon used in Friday’s attack in Japan, reports say it was homemade.

“He basically had two metal tubes with pipe plugs in both ends and holes drilled into them, and he had two wires put close together inside of the hole that was drilled into the tube and it was loaded with some sort of combustible power, and then he had it attached to a battery,” said Head Gunsmith for Old Trooper Gunsmith is hard to do.

“It’s kind of hard to succeed and make a gun from scratch that actually works,” Simmet said. “As if anything in Japan has proven is evil will always find a way to cause harm.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

Latest News

Anthony Wayne Trail bike path
Supporter say Anthony Wayne Trail bike path will be asset to neighborhoods
A petition drive is circulating in neighborhoods near the Anthony Wayne Trail in Toledo...
Supporter say Anthony Wayne Trail bike path will be asset to neighborhoods
7/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Local gunsmith reacts to homemade weapon used in assassination of former Japanese PM