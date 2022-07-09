Weapon used in the assassination of the former Japanese PM believed to be homemade: A local gunsmith reacts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has not only shocked a country with some of the strictest gun laws, but also the rest of the world. As leaders react, so do some of those most knowledgeable about guns.

According to Japanese law, possession of firearms, as well as certain kinds of knives and other weapons, is illegal without a special license. Importing them is also illegal.

When it comes to the weapon used in Friday’s attack in Japan, reports say it was homemade.

“He basically had two metal tubes with pipe plugs in both ends and holes drilled into them, and he had two wires put close together inside of the hole that was drilled into the tube and it was loaded with some sort of combustible power, and then he had it attached to a battery,” said Head Gunsmith for Old Trooper Gunsmith is hard to do.

“It’s kind of hard to succeed and make a gun from scratch that actually works,” Simmet said. “As if anything in Japan has proven is evil will always find a way to cause harm.”

