7/10: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with lows around 60. MONDAY: Getting hot, humid, breezier, and cloudier as the day goes on with highs in the low 90s. MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered t-storms, some of which may become strong with gusty winds. Lows in the low 70s. TUESDAY: A lingering shower possible early, otherwise clearing skies and breezy with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and isolated t-storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Mainly sunny for Thursday, highs in the mid-80s. Sunny again Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Increasing clouds Saturday with highs around 90. Humid with t-storms returning Sunday and highs in the low 90s.

