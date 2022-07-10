Delroy Chance Angel annual cleat giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation is making sure kids in Northwest Ohio have the equipment they need to hit the gridiron this year.

July 9 was the fourth annual football cleats giveaway event.

At the Bethlehem Life Center, families could get a pair of cleats for no cost.

The nonprofit was started by the parents of Coach Delroy Chance, who died in 2018.

His parents say events like this are ways to honor him and help kids just like their son did.

“That’s what he was constantly doing, trying to help the at-risk youth. And we are trying to do our part to get them off the streets, and show them that we love them more than the streets love them, and that’s what we going to continue to do.”

Toledo Native and Cleveland Browns offensive tackle, James Hudson, also attended the event to help out and meet kids in the community.

