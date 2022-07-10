Birthday Club
Electrical fire on Dorr St

TFRD responded to a house fire on Dorr St.
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on Dorr St., near Inverness Club, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Toledo Fire officials say yesterday, the homeowners were alerted by someone pounding on their door who noticed the fire.

They believe it started inside of an electrical conduit box that controls the garage door opener.

Firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to the attic.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross assisted the family living in the home as they were displaced for the night.

