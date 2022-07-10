One injured in Carey shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male has been apprehended after firing shots into homes and shooting one person, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

This morning in Carey, Ohio, the Village of Carey Police Department responded to a call at 7:53 a.m. of a suspicions male in the Newhard St. area, the release said.

When Carey Police Department officers arrived to the scene, the suspect had fired multiple shots at homes in the area.

With the help of the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and there is no word on their condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

