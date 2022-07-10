Person shot overnight on Franklin Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Franklin Ave. around 1:00 A.M. last night, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Shell casings were found on the street by police.

TPD confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital but there has been no confirmation of the person’s age or condition.

Anyone who has information should call or text Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111.

