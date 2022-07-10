TPD: Person shot on Fryer Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot early this morning on the 5800 block of Fryer Ave, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Police say they don’t know how the victim was shot, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If you have information, call or text Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111.

