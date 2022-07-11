10th annual Pizza Palooza, get tickets now

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 10th annual Pizza Palooza event Terrace on Friday, July 22 from 5 P.M. to 11 P.M. and July 23 from 4 P.M. to 11 P.M.

The event is hosted by Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce but is proudly presented by Sofo Foods and Grogan’s Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram at Centennial Terrace.

The Palooza is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier and largest events. Local pizza restaurants engage in the event and have helped it become a summer staple for families and pizza lovers.

Attendees are given the chance to vote for their favorite pizza each year and the restaurant with the most votes wins the People’s Choice Award.

The event will have activities for everyone, for kids, there is a Kids Zone sponsored by Over the Rainbow Sylvania. There will also be a variety of bands preforming, some include Distant Cousinz, North Of Nashville and The Grape Smugglers.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 a person for ages 13 and up, and tickets at the gate are $6 a person. Children 12 and under get in for free.

To purchase tickets visit business.sylvaniachamber.org or visit The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce office on 5632 N. Main St., in downtown Sylvania between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The pizza vendors that will be a pizza palooza:

Bambino’s Pizza & Subs

HalfTime Pizza

Romeo’s Pizza

Mama Mary’s Pizza

Vikings Pizzeria

E Pizza & Wings

J-CUPS Pizza

Dandino’s Pizza & More

All American Pizza & More

Mayberry Ice Cream and Olde Tyme Kettle Korn will also be at the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.