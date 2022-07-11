7/11: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Gusty winds are possible in any storms that pop up later tonight (7pm-3am window)... but it may be a challenge for Mother Nature to get them going in the first place, with PM clouds putting a small lid on storm potential. After tonight, highs will stick to the mid-80s and rain chances are all but dried up for the rest of the week, save for very isolated storms late Wednesday. More heat is back in the works -- low-90s again starting Sunday.

