7/11: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Gusty winds in some storms tonight; mostly dry rest of the week
Scattered strong storms are possible after dusk tonight, but it's a fairly dry rest of the week ahead. Dan Smith has your forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gusty winds are possible in any storms that pop up later tonight (7pm-3am window)... but it may be a challenge for Mother Nature to get them going in the first place, with PM clouds putting a small lid on storm potential. After tonight, highs will stick to the mid-80s and rain chances are all but dried up for the rest of the week, save for very isolated storms late Wednesday. More heat is back in the works -- low-90s again starting Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

