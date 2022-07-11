An amazing gift for a local musician

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people do special things for their friends but this story takes that to a whole new level. Arthur Bishop received a gift Monday that was about a decade in the making. Arthur started playing the saxophone in his late teens after hearing someone play one at church.

In the years since then, Arthur has played all kinds of music from gospel and rock and roll to hip-hop and country. He’s been on stages in churches, clubs and big concert venues.

We caught up with him at Audioflare Recording Studio in downtown Toledo for an impromptu jam session.

“You’ve got to have emotion to play this instrument,” Arthur said. “You also have to have a set of lungs!”

Ike LaFontaine knew his friend Arthur had a gift as soon as he heard him play.

“When I heard Arthur, I wanted to try to record him if I can,” Ike said.

They eventually did record a number of tracks with other local musicians about ten years ago. Arthur loves sharing his passion for music with others.

“When you are able to make what you love doing your career, you really have no stress. If you turn on music, it helps you clear your mind. When you’re down and out, you put on music and everything seems okay,” Arthur said.

But after problems with a computer and a hard drive, Ike thought that music he’d recorded with Arthur was lost to time. However, Ike was recently able to revive some of it with the help of modern-day technology.

“About a month ago I ran across a hard drive online and found seven of the tracks we’d done. I was going to call him and give him the news, but then I decided I wanted to make this a bigger deal, and I called you,” Ike said. “It was a long-time coming. It may not be the best thing ever done, but for all of us it is a great moment. Sometimes you have to finish something to start something else. Arthur’s mom always said he needed to do a gospel album first, and then he could do other albums. He can check that box now.”

Ike put everything together and called it Arthur Bishop: The Lost Gospel Sessions. He surprised Arthur with the news Monday. Arthur was overwhelmed with emotion, even shedding a tear.

“You work hard and when things come to light. It’s like wow, that is what I dreamed of,” Arthur said. “I need tissues, wow. I’m speechless.”

The two enjoyed listening to some of the old music today. Ike believes these recordings will help shape an exciting new future for his old friend.

“I think only great things are in store for him and that it will go far beyond Toledo, But we sure are lucky to call him our own here,” Ike said.

If you’d like to hear Arthur Bishop: The Lost Gospel Sessions, you can find it on Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.