Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon

A teacher recovering from bullet wounds describes what occurred in the Robb Elementary School shooting. (CNN, KABB/WOAI, Family Photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers investigating the Uvalde school massacre say it intends to show residents of the town surveillance video from the hallway at Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 attack.

It comes as anger over why police waited so long to confront the gunman mounts among families of the 21 people killed inside a fourth-grade classroom.

Hundreds of people gathered and marched in Uvalde under searing 100-degree heat over the weekend in a renewed push for answers and accountability, including relatives of some of the 19 children killed.

Some Uvalde residents on Monday joined President Joe Biden on the White House law as he showcased a new law meant to reduce gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.
Two 17-year-olds shot in Toledo, one dead at scene
Melvin E. Nash is currently in the Wyandot County Jail being held on murder charges.
Man arrested after shooting at homes, killing person in Carey
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
The scene of the shooting on Franklin Ave.
TPD: 16-year-old shot on Franklin Avenue Sunday
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden reveals first image from NASA’s new space telescope
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke
Nurse shortage prompts jail booking change in Lucas County
Nurse shortage prompts jail booking change in Lucas County
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured...
Far out: NASA space telescope’s 1st cosmic view goes deep
Medical Marijuana
Village of Delta moves to prohibit medical marijuana businesses