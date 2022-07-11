Area Office on Aging wins national Aging Innovation Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio, Inc. (AOoA) received the first place national Aging Innovation Award for its innovative older adult COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The AOoA is one of 618 Area Agencies on Aging providing programs and services to older adults.

USAging presented the AOoA with the award at its national conference for the AOoA’s Operation COVID-19 Response: Take Your Best Shot initiative.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, AOoA fielded more than 1,000 phone calls daily, from older adults and community members seeking information about the virus and how to protect themselves.

The AOoA developed Operation COVID-19 Response: Take Your Best Shot, to support underserved older adults, communities of color and individuals at a high risk of morbidity and mortality.

They partnered with two Federally Qualified Health Centers, the Ohio National Guard and a coalition of local for-profit and nonprofit entities to educate, dispel myths and empower targeted communities to make informed decisions related to COVID-19.

“We are honored to receive this national recognition for the life-saving work we have been doing with our partners to get older adults vaccinated,” said Billie Johnson, Area Office on Aging President/CEO.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.