Dealing with grief in the wake of local and national gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple shootings played out over the weekend in Toledo, one lead to the death of a high school senior. With so much violence, both here at home and in other cities, some people may be feeling helpless and grieving the world they once knew.

13abc went to Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, which provides free support sessions for kids and young adults. The managing director, Dorothy Mockensturm, says she’s received quite a few calls recently regarding the uptick in shooting deaths and injuries.

“When an event such as what happened this weekend happens it’s a traumatic event as well as resulting in grief,” said Mockensturm.

She says that grief can be there whether or not you know someone personally affected by gun violence.

“The grief is going to go on for a long time. We all do this in our own way, and that can be informed by our other experiences with death and loss, the way we respond to big emotions,” said Mockensturm.

Of the 28 people killed this year in Toledo, six of them were under 18. Mockensturm works almost exclusively with children and young adults, and she says grief can be harder for them to deal with than it is for adult, especially when other kids lose their lives.

“Being a supportive, non-judgmental and non-anxious presence to kids while they’re processing through traumatic events like the shooting deaths that have occurred in Toledo recently is very important.”

When a mass shooting happens or someone locally is killed, Mockensturm said it can alter our perception.

“When things like this happen it sort of undermines our assumptions about the world. We assume we’re safe, we assume that we’re going to be okay going to a fireworks show, and recent events proved that that may not necessarily be true. So it’s important that we honor that these are different times.” said Mockensturm.

So what’s the best hands-on way to deal with grief?

“It can be really helpful to do memorialization’s, so ways to honor the person’s life and honor your feelings about that loss.”

For more information on Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, head to their website.

