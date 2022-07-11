Glass City Jazz Fest, Aug. 28

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Enjoy jazz music at the Glass City Jazz Fest.

On Sunday, August 28 the Glass City Metropark will be hosting the family-friendly event from 12 p.m. to sunset.

The event will allow visitors to remember the rich heritage of jazz in Toledo while enjoying time outside with family and friends.

The Great Lakes Jazz Society organized the event, and it will be hosted by the H-Factor Jazz show – a 24/7 online jazz radio station, based in Toledo.

Other artists that will be there are Lindsey Webster, Marcus Johnson, Joey Sommerville, the Larry Fuller Trio, the Latin Jazz Players and the Brick Bar Allstars featuring Toledo Jazz Vocalists Kim Buehler, Deborah Gardner, Theresa Harris and Lori Lefevre.

The fest hopes to discover and encourage young musical talent in the Toledo area.

Proceeds from the Glass City Jazz Fest’s beverage tent will help fund the Great Lakes Jazz Society Scholarship, which purchases music instruments and lessons for children in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

For more information visit glasscityjazzfest.com.

