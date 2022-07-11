Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’

You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Wednesday is National French Fry Day, and you can score some this week at no cost.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are giving customers a free order of fries all week long.

No purchase is necessary at McDonald’s, but you do need to order your fries through the app.

Likewise, you have to order your food through the Wendy’s app, but you’ll get your free fries with specific purchases that change each day.

The promotion runs all week at both fast-food chains.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.
Two 17-year-olds shot in Toledo, one dead at scene
Melvin E. Nash is currently in the Wyandot County Jail being held on murder charges.
Man arrested after shooting at homes, killing person in Carey
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
The scene of the shooting on Franklin Ave.
TPD: 16-year-old shot on Franklin Avenue Sunday
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
The Palooza is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier and largest events.
10th annual Pizza Palooza, get tickets now
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say