July 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny early today with more afternoon clouds. Scattered evening storms are likely. A few storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a brief shower on Wednesday with a high in the middle 80s. Thursday will be sunny with low humidity. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s. Friday will warm to the middle 80s. The weekend will bring highs in the upper 80s to around 90. There is a chance of a few showers and storms on Sunday.

