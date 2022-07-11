Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Local animal shelters overflowing

Local rescues and clinics have multiple challenges to overcome right now.
Shelters are filled beyond capacity with dogs, cats, and kittens. Vets are still trying to...
Shelters are filled beyond capacity with dogs, cats, and kittens. Vets are still trying to catch up on spay and neuter surgeries, which are happening by the thousands each week. So, local rescues and clinics have multiple challenges to overcome right now.(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with the Toledo Humane Society say they’re full.

Abbey Hall with the Toledo Humane Society tells 13abc that the shelter brought in a record number of adult cats this year and it’s a problem that’s been brewing since the start of the pandemic.

She explains that it’s a ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are attributing the increase to a couple of years ago when everything shut down,” she says. “With the PPE situation, spay and neuter got really behind, and when spay and neuter come to a slow, it comes back up the pipeline.”

Hall says the shelter is working hard to handle the record population.

“We keep adding more kennel space in order to accommodate,” Hall said. “We had additional mobiles that are set up, we even have a crate on the floor, which we typically don’t like to do, but we have to do to help the animals.”

Laura Simmons-Wark with Humane Ohio, “We’re working our tails off at Humane Ohio to get more cats and dogs spayed and neutered for not only the public, outdoor cats, but the local area rescue groups,” said Laura Simmons-Wark with Humane Ohio.

Humane Ohio offers cat and kitten adoptions, but they’re not a typical shelter. They’re foster-based. They’re taking on more animals daily, just like the Humane Society.

“Here we work every day doing spay and neutering,” Simmons-Wark said, “You’d think we’d maybe we’d see a decrease in that population, but unfortunately, we don’t.”

And shelters all over Lucas County are in desperate need for more people willing to foster animals.

“Right now,” explains Hall, “We’re at the point where capacity is so at the top that when someone finds something unless it’s critical, we’re having to turn them away because we can’t accommodate any more in our building.”

And Simmons-Wark says that fostering an animal is easy.

“You provide the love and your home. We provide everything else,” she says. That includes all food and supplies.

Leaders with Lucas County Canine Care and Control tell 13abc they’re still holding dogs who escaped yards around the Fourth of July, plus they continue to take on strays. They ask that anyone who is still missing a pet from the holiday to check the shelter, and if the return fee is an issue, they are willing to work with pet owners.

They released a statement to 13abc about the overcrowding problems they’re facing right now.

“We started this morning with 185 dogs in the building and have been taking in more strays all day. It seems unending! We took in 48 dogs over the 4th of July weekend alone and some of them were reclaimed but not the majority. Adoptions are down but it seems to be the trend across the country,” the statement said. “One way to help without making the commitment of adoption is to foster We need fosters for all types of dogs- puppies, mothers and puppies, medical, behavioral, senior, and just dogs who could use a break from the shelter. We provide everything physical the dog needs you just have to provide the home and lots of love!”

If you’d like to foster local rescues, you can fill out this form for the Humane Society, visit the LC4 website, or sign-up here to foster for Humane Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.
Two 17-year-olds shot in Toledo, one dead at scene
Melvin E. Nash is currently in the Wyandot County Jail being held on murder charges.
Man arrested after shooting at homes, killing person in Carey
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
The scene of the shooting on Franklin Ave.
TPD: 16-year-old shot on Franklin Avenue Sunday
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Nurse shortage prompts jail booking change in Lucas County
Nurse shortage prompts jail booking change in Lucas County
Medical Marijuana
Village of Delta moves to prohibit medical marijuana businesses
Ike LaFontaine surprised his long-time friend Arthur Bishop with recordings that were thought...
An amazing gift for a local musician
How to best cope with feeling helpless.
Dealing with grief in the wake of local and national gun violence
The lost gospel sessions of Arthur Bishop
The lost gospel sessions of Arthur Bishop