Local animal shelters overflowing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with the Toledo Humane Society say they’re full.

Abbey Hall with the Toledo Humane Society tells 13abc that the shelter brought in a record number of adult cats this year and it’s a problem that’s been brewing since the start of the pandemic.

She explains that it’s a ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are attributing the increase to a couple of years ago when everything shut down,” she says. “With the PPE situation, spay and neuter got really behind, and when spay and neuter come to a slow, it comes back up the pipeline.”

Hall says the shelter is working hard to handle the record population.

“We keep adding more kennel space in order to accommodate,” Hall said. “We had additional mobiles that are set up, we even have a crate on the floor, which we typically don’t like to do, but we have to do to help the animals.”

Laura Simmons-Wark with Humane Ohio, “We’re working our tails off at Humane Ohio to get more cats and dogs spayed and neutered for not only the public, outdoor cats, but the local area rescue groups,” said Laura Simmons-Wark with Humane Ohio.

Humane Ohio offers cat and kitten adoptions, but they’re not a typical shelter. They’re foster-based. They’re taking on more animals daily, just like the Humane Society.

“Here we work every day doing spay and neutering,” Simmons-Wark said, “You’d think we’d maybe we’d see a decrease in that population, but unfortunately, we don’t.”

And shelters all over Lucas County are in desperate need for more people willing to foster animals.

“Right now,” explains Hall, “We’re at the point where capacity is so at the top that when someone finds something unless it’s critical, we’re having to turn them away because we can’t accommodate any more in our building.”

And Simmons-Wark says that fostering an animal is easy.

“You provide the love and your home. We provide everything else,” she says. That includes all food and supplies.

Leaders with Lucas County Canine Care and Control tell 13abc they’re still holding dogs who escaped yards around the Fourth of July, plus they continue to take on strays. They ask that anyone who is still missing a pet from the holiday to check the shelter, and if the return fee is an issue, they are willing to work with pet owners.

They released a statement to 13abc about the overcrowding problems they’re facing right now.

“We started this morning with 185 dogs in the building and have been taking in more strays all day. It seems unending! We took in 48 dogs over the 4th of July weekend alone and some of them were reclaimed but not the majority. Adoptions are down but it seems to be the trend across the country,” the statement said. “One way to help without making the commitment of adoption is to foster We need fosters for all types of dogs- puppies, mothers and puppies, medical, behavioral, senior, and just dogs who could use a break from the shelter. We provide everything physical the dog needs you just have to provide the home and lots of love!”

If you’d like to foster local rescues, you can fill out this form for the Humane Society, visit the LC4 website, or sign-up here to foster for Humane Ohio.

