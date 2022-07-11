Birthday Club
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting

By Kristy Gerlett
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis De Sales held a prayer service Sunday for its 17-year-old student Marvelous Walton who was shot and killed yesterday. The Gesu Church was filled with teammates, classmates, faculty and staff, mourning the loss of one of their own.

Walton was known for his big smile, bright personality and love for the football field. The Saint Francis community wrote letters to Walton’s mother, and his senior classmates sang their alma mater.

“We’re doing this because we love Marvelous,” said Saint Francis counselor Hailey Sharp. “He was a brother to us. He’s a brother knight, and we firmly believe in the brotherhood that is St. Francis.”

The school’s former head football coach Bruce Gradkowski said he can’t get Walton’s smile out of his head.

“It’s just tragic. There’s no words you can even say right now to make you feel better, to make light of the situation.” Gradkowski told 13ABC. “It’s just terrible.”

The school provided counselors both before and after the prayer service. For nearly 15 minutes the senior class stood at the front of the chapel in a huddle, crying, praying and grieving Walton.

“When you hear those young men standing up there on that alter...you hear young men crying and you see tears flowing down their face.” Toledo City Council member John Hobbs said. “They’re weeping and wailing because they lost a brother...How can you hear that and not want this community to change?”

St. Francis will be providing counselors for its students again tomorrow.

