Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in connection to a breaking and entering.

The suspects are eight, 11 and 13-years-old.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 8 around 8:40 p.m. when an alarm activation went off at a business in the 1000 block of S Telegraph Rd, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, two juvenile suspects were seen in the parking lot, each trying to drive off on dirt-bikes which had been allegedly stolen.

These suspects were taken into custody and the other suspect was apprehended after trying to flee the scene in a vehicle, according to the report.

It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Toledo and was used to ram the buildings overhead bay doors to gain entry.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the suspects had a CO2 BB gun in his waistband during the arrest.

Additional investigation has found that the suspects used the stolen vehicle to commit several retail frauds throughout the county including Cabela’s, Walmart and Meijer.

Stolen items were in the vehicle linking the suspects to the retail frauds.

If anyone has additional information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

