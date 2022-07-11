Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in connection to a breaking and entering.(WIS)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in connection to a breaking and entering.

The suspects are eight, 11 and 13-years-old.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 8 around 8:40 p.m. when an alarm activation went off at a business in the 1000 block of S Telegraph Rd, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, two juvenile suspects were seen in the parking lot, each trying to drive off on dirt-bikes which had been allegedly stolen.

These suspects were taken into custody and the other suspect was apprehended after trying to flee the scene in a vehicle, according to the report.

It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Toledo and was used to ram the buildings overhead bay doors to gain entry.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the suspects had a CO2 BB gun in his waistband during the arrest.

Additional investigation has found that the suspects used the stolen vehicle to commit several retail frauds throughout the county including Cabela’s, Walmart and Meijer.

Stolen items were in the vehicle linking the suspects to the retail frauds.

If anyone has additional information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.
Two 17-year-olds shot in Toledo, one dead at scene
Melvin E. Nash is currently in the Wyandot County Jail being held on murder charges.
Man arrested after shooting at homes, killing person in Carey
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
The scene of the shooting on Franklin Ave.
TPD: 16-year-old shot on Franklin Avenue Sunday
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

The Palooza is one of Northwest Ohio’s premier and largest events.
10th annual Pizza Palooza, get tickets now
Facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a license.
Trial for Toledo man accused of improperly running funeral services is underway
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Toledo Police are asking for help with identifying two theft suspects.
TPD seeking help to identify theft suspects