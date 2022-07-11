Birthday Club
Tiffin holds special meeting to select 50th mayor

Tiffin City Council will select its 50th mayor on Monday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin City Council will select its 50th mayor on Monday.

The city council is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Tiffin City Hall located on 51 E. Market St.

City officials swore in city council president Bridget Boyle as its acting mayor to fulfill the position for up to 30 days.

Boyle will not be serving the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Montz’s final day in office was July 4 as he now leads the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

Candidates who sent in their resumes and cover letters to show their interest in the position include:

- Brian Cole, National Sales Manager for OSSTSports USA/JBA Services LLC

- Dawn Iannantuono, 3rd Ward Councilmember

- Zack Perkins, At-large Councilmember

- Bryce Riggs, Executive Director of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Destination Seneca County.

A fifth self-nomination was submitted but the candidate did not meet the requirements and has since withdrawn their nomination.

