TPD: 3 juveniles arrested, accused of robbing 13-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say three juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a 13-year-old.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block of Halstead.

According to Toledo Police records, a 13-year-old boy told officers he was robbed at gun point by three males. Officers opened an investigation and identified three suspects in the case. Police said two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested and are facing aggravated robbery charges.

TPD said officers recovered the guns that were used in the alleged robbery.

