TPD seeking help to identify theft suspects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help with identifying two theft suspects.

According to a TPD Facebook post, the male and female suspects were involved in two thefts on June 6 and June 9. According to TPD, the pair stole six TVs, an air conditioner and a generator.

TPD says the pair drove away in a white vehicle.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 or more.

