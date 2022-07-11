Village of Delta moves to prohibit medical marijuana businesses

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Delta put an end to an effort to allow medical marijuana business into the area.

Delta Village council members passed an ordinance Monday prohibiting the cultivation, processing, and sale of medical marijuana in a 4-1 vote in the third reading of the measure.

The mayor of Delta, Bob Gilbert, called the move a proactive measure after a marijuana company expressed interest in building an establishment there. He said Delta is the only town in Fulton County that did not have an ordinance on the books explicitly prohibiting medical marijuana and that’s why the company was interested to begin with.

