Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Village of Delta moves to prohibit medical marijuana businesses

Medical Marijuana
Medical Marijuana(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Delta put an end to an effort to allow medical marijuana business into the area.

Delta Village council members passed an ordinance Monday prohibiting the cultivation, processing, and sale of medical marijuana in a 4-1 vote in the third reading of the measure.

The mayor of Delta, Bob Gilbert, called the move a proactive measure after a marijuana company expressed interest in building an establishment there. He said Delta is the only town in Fulton County that did not have an ordinance on the books explicitly prohibiting medical marijuana and that’s why the company was interested to begin with.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the 3800 block of Lockwood Ave.
Two 17-year-olds shot in Toledo, one dead at scene
Melvin E. Nash is currently in the Wyandot County Jail being held on murder charges.
Man arrested after shooting at homes, killing person in Carey
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
The scene of the shooting on Franklin Ave.
TPD: 16-year-old shot on Franklin Avenue Sunday
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Nurse shortage prompts jail booking change in Lucas County
Nurse shortage prompts jail booking change in Lucas County
Ike LaFontaine surprised his long-time friend Arthur Bishop with recordings that were thought...
An amazing gift for a local musician
How to best cope with feeling helpless.
Dealing with grief in the wake of local and national gun violence
The lost gospel sessions of Arthur Bishop
The lost gospel sessions of Arthur Bishop