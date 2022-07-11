WalletHub: Toledo is 2022′s 10th most stressed city in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The personal-finance website WalletHub has released their 2022 Most & Least Stressed Cities in America report, and Toledo has made the list.

According to the WalletHub report, Toledo is the 10th most stressed city in America.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. WalletHub says the data set ranges from average weekly work hours to unemployment rate, divorce and suicide rates.

The following are Toledo’s statistics according to the report:

8th - Poverty Rate

10th - Divorce Rate

81st - % of adults in fair/poor health

74th - Job Security

12th - % of adults with inadequate sleep

27th - Unemployment Rate

39th - % of residents who are fully vaccinated

According to the report, Toledo joins another Ohio city in the top 10 with Cleveland taking the top stop as the most stressed city in America.

