WalletHub: Toledo is 2022′s 10th most stressed city in America

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The personal-finance website WalletHub has released their 2022 Most & Least Stressed Cities in America report, and Toledo has made the list.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 40 key metrics. WalletHub says the data set ranges from average weekly work hours to unemployment rate, divorce and suicide rates.

The following are Toledo’s statistics according to the report:

  • 8th - Poverty Rate
  • 10th - Divorce Rate
  • 81st - % of adults in fair/poor health
  • 74th - Job Security
  • 12th - % of adults with inadequate sleep
  • 27th - Unemployment Rate
  • 39th - % of residents who are fully vaccinated

According to the report, Toledo joins another Ohio city in the top 10 with Cleveland taking the top stop as the most stressed city in America.

