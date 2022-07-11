Witnesses: Black SUV used in deadly shooting on Lockwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New information about a deadly shooting that killed a St. Francis student and left a Bowsher high school student fighting for his life has surfaced. Police are looking for a black SUV that the suspects were riding in.

After the shooting occurred, many neighbors rushed to help the victims.

“I was just yelling are you okay? Are you okay? Is there anything I can do. Are you okay. There was no signs of life. There was no breathing just an unfortunate teenager slumped over in their seat,” said a neighbor

It’s been more than 48 hours since the deadly shooting and multiple neighbors are sharing their home surveillance videos of the shooting with police. Numerous neighbors called 911. 13abc obtained the radio traffic calls as officers raced to the scene.

“There’s a male shot in the grass multiple times,” the radio call said.

The male was a 17-year old Bowsher student. He ran down Berdan and collapsed. His friend Marvelous Walton died at the scene. Several witnesses got a good look at the vehicle used in the drive-by.

“Juveniles in black SUV shooting at a Jeep across the street. Anonymous caller says about 15 gunshots,” the radio call said.

Toledo police took the black Jeep riddled with bullets as evidence. Investigators says these teens were targeted and officers used a K-9 unit to track one of the suspects.

Witnesses say the teen who survived somehow was able to ask neighbors for help.

“We saw the other gentleman come around from the white fence and he was in bad shape, but he seemed to be coherent. He was asking for a phone and he knew his mother’s phone number. In the condition that he was in I don’t know how,” said a neighbor.

Toledo police say if you have any information on the murder call Crime Stopper.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

