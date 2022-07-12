Birthday Club
7/12: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Dry today, scattered storms Wednesday, heating up next week
A dry and mostly sunny afternoon, but keeping an eye on scattered storms Wednesday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs in the mid-80s with humidity slowly falling through the afternoon, then we’re eyeing a few scattered storms to pop up Wednesday afternoon -- despite highs a few degrees cooler. That’s about our best rain chance until the late weekend, where we’ll slowly climb the stairs to the low-90s by Sunday, and even mid-90s early to mid next week.

