Battle Tested WWII B-25 Bomber to offer rides at Liberty Aviation Museum

PORT CLINTON, Ohio. (WTVG) - Take a ride in a WWII combat proven airplane at the Liberty Aviation Museum later this month.

According to the Yankee Air Museum, tickets are available to take a ride in the B-25 Rosie’s Reply, a WWII combat proven airplane. The ride is a 20-minute experience that allows riders to encounter the power, nimbleness and iconic sound of the radial engines that only take place on the B-25.

The Yankee Air Museum says the ride costs $475 per person for one of four rear-compartment seats and $575 for one of two deck and nose seats.

The B-25 is owned and operated by the Yankee Air Museum and was the most widely-produced combat aircraft during WWII, according to the Yankee Air Museum. The North American B-25 medium sized bomber was noted as the first bomber to strike back at Japan on April 18, 1942 and is one of very few aircraft that experienced combat during WWII.

Tickets can be reserved in advance online or you can take a chance and walk up to the staging area at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, located at 3515 East State Road.

