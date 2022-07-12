Bowling Green Police investigate several business break-ins

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating several business break-ins that happened Tuesday morning.

According to BGPD, officers responded to TJ Maxx, located at 1111 South Main St., after receiving a call around 4:57 a.m. for reports of a glass break alarm. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that one of the windows had been broken.

BGPD says they also noticed a broken window at Maurices, another business in the same complex as TJ Maxx. Both stores had items taken from inside.

According to BGPD, two other nearby businesses also had their windows broken and items taken from inside. These businesses are South Side 6, located at 737 South Main St. and Mike’s Party Mart, located at 834 South Main St.

BGPD says each business had their cash registers stolen. Other miscellaneous items that were stolen include tobacco and vape products.

Anyone who has any information regarding these break-ins are encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME.

