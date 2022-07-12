Dine in the 419: Vita

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Everything’s bigger in Sandusky, from the towering roller coasters at Cedar Point, to the four-story bank on Columbus Avenue downtown. It’s been transformed into a multi-use dining and shopping facility with a restaurant, bar, cafe, and marketplace.

“Come in 7:00 in the morning, you can get yourself a nice breakfast sandwich, a latte, bobas,” said Vita owner Patti Knauer. “In the evening, we have a hot stone menu.”

That makes this bank, which was built in the 1920s, the perfect spot for a steak.

The stones get up to 500 degrees, allowing customers to cook their food on it right at the table. Today, we tried steak after it was seared in a press for about one minute, then placed on the stone.

As for any tips for any hot stone first-timers, Chef Curtis Brown suggests you “sear it a little shorter than you think you would like it.”

If you’d like to learn more, visit https://www.vitasandusky.com/

