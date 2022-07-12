Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Dine in the 419: Vita

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Everything’s bigger in Sandusky, from the towering roller coasters at Cedar Point, to the four-story bank on Columbus Avenue downtown. It’s been transformed into a multi-use dining and shopping facility with a restaurant, bar, cafe, and marketplace.

“Come in 7:00 in the morning, you can get yourself a nice breakfast sandwich, a latte, bobas,” said Vita owner Patti Knauer. “In the evening, we have a hot stone menu.”

That makes this bank, which was built in the 1920s, the perfect spot for a steak.

The stones get up to 500 degrees, allowing customers to cook their food on it right at the table. Today, we tried steak after it was seared in a press for about one minute, then placed on the stone.

As for any tips for any hot stone first-timers, Chef Curtis Brown suggests you “sear it a little shorter than you think you would like it.”

If you’d like to learn more, visit https://www.vitasandusky.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Student prayer service
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting

Latest News

Dine in the 419: Vita
Dine in the 419: Vita
Today we’re in Perrysburg at odd fodder. The guy who owns this launched Fowl & Fodder, but...
Dine in the 419: Odd Fodder
Today we're in Perrysburg at odd fodder. The guy who owns this launched Fowl & Fodder, but...
Dine in the 419: Odd Fodder
Today, we sample shwarma and fatoosh here, then head to the food truck next door for dessert:...
Dine in the 419: Falafel King & Glaze ‘Em