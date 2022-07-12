Birthday Club
Dog owners voice concern over dangerous foxtail

(KOLO)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents living near Eckel Junction Road in Perrysburg said they have placed both written and verbal complaints regarding foxtail blowing around the community.

According to residents, the plant, that vets call dangerous for dogs, is growing on a field owned by Bethel Assembly of God.

“My dog has been sick twice off of it now, we had to take him to the vet. In the neighborhood we have several other pet owners who have had the same thing, we’ve even heard that four dogs have passed away at this point,” said Caleb Bowling.

When his 2-year-old yellow lab, Wrigley, got sick, Bowling said it was hard to see.

” A lot of getting sick and vomiting, and heaving, licking of his lips a lot, salivating quite a bit, and you can just see it in his eyes that he doesn’t feel well. And you can’t do much for him, and that’s really awful,” said Bowling.

Dr. Anne Bergstrom, a vet in Perrysburg, said the plant is dangerous for dogs, but as it travels in the wind it is hard to get rid of. The city of Perrysburg said they are well aware of the issue, and city administrators are seeing what if anything they can do. The city representative said the church put up a fence to stop the foxtail from traveling, but Bowling said it is not enough. He and other neighbors will be at the next council meeting on Tuesday, July 19th at 6:30 speaking out.

