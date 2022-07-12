Domka Outdoors to open at Mall of Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Domka Outdoors is opening at The Mall of Monroe this week.

On Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m., Domka Outdoors will celebrate its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside The Mall of Monroe.

According to the Cafaro Company, Domka Outdoors is relocating from a smaller store to a spacious 56,000+ square foot space. To celebrate the move, the store will be offering sale prices on archery products as well as 25% off clothing.

Cafaro says Domka Outdoors offers the area’s largest selection of bait and tackle, including brands like Rapala, Bandits, Garmin and more. The store also offers a variety of Archery brands including Bear, Prime, Ten-Point and more.

According to Cafaro, Domka will also be offering free line spooling and will have on-site bow techs for anyone in need of archery assistance.

Domka Outdoors is also looking to include an indoor archery range once the necessary permits are approved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.