Domka Outdoors to open at Mall of Monroe

On Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m., Domka Outdoors will celebrate its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside The Mall of Monroe.(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Domka Outdoors is opening at The Mall of Monroe this week.

On Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m., Domka Outdoors will celebrate its Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside The Mall of Monroe.

According to the Cafaro Company, Domka Outdoors is relocating from a smaller store to a spacious 56,000+ square foot space. To celebrate the move, the store will be offering sale prices on archery products as well as 25% off clothing.

Cafaro says Domka Outdoors offers the area’s largest selection of bait and tackle, including brands like Rapala, Bandits, Garmin and more. The store also offers a variety of Archery brands including Bear, Prime, Ten-Point and more.

According to Cafaro, Domka will also be offering free line spooling and will have on-site bow techs for anyone in need of archery assistance.

Domka Outdoors is also looking to include an indoor archery range once the necessary permits are approved.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

