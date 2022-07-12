Hollywood Casino Toledo adding new restaurant: ‘Shobu by Kengo’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest addition to the culinary offerings at Hollywood Casino Toledo is coming from a local restauranteur and chef.

Shobu by Kengo is expected to open in late 2022. It will be the third restaurant for Chef Kengo Kato, who has been running Kengo Sushi and Yakitori in downtown Toledo since 2015. His other restaurant, Kato Ramen, is in development as well next to the Kengo location.

“I’m honored to be opening my third restaurant in Toledo and couldn’t ask for a better partner than the team at Hollywood,” said Chef Kengo Kato. “I’d like to thank the greater Toledo area for the support over the past seven years. This city has not only been the backbone of our success, but it has fulfilled my dream of expressing my art on multiple stages. Toledo is bursting with enthusiasm and heart, and I couldn’t be prouder to call it my home.”

Shobu by Kengo will feature high-quality, fresh ingredient sushi and feature some of the original Kengo Sushi & Yakitori favorites and new menu items that will be exclusive to Shobu.

“We are excited to have Chef Kengo join our culinary lineup,” said Brad Hirsch, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Toledo. “Our guests will enjoy an intimate yet high-energy dining experience featuring the unmatched attention to detail that has made Chef Kengo Toledo’s top sushi chef.”

For those interested in working at Shobu by Kengo, there will be a job fair on Wednesday, July 20 from noon – 4 pm. Open positions include Chef De Cuisine, Servers, Hostess, and more. The job fair will be held in the H Lounge of Hollywood Casino.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.