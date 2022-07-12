Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Judge: Blood alcohol tests allowed as evidence in ex-Raider Ruggs’ DUI case

Henry Ruggs appears in a Clark County Court on July 12, 2022.
Henry Ruggs appears in a Clark County Court on July 12, 2022.(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By James Barrickman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A judge will allow blood alcohol tests as evidence against a former Las Vegas Raider accused of killing a woman in a DUI crash.

Former NFL first-round pick Henry Ruggs was charged in a deadly DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max, in November.

On Tuesday, the defense argued whether police had probable cause for a warrant against Ruggs following the crash. The warrant was issued around 5 a.m., according to lawyers, and the crash had happened hours earlier.

Judge Ann Zimmerman ruled that blood alcohol tests will be permitted as evidence in the case after Ruggs’ legal team had tried to throw that evidence out.

A preliminary hearing for Ruggs was set for September.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Student prayer service
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting

Latest News

Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
7/12/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/12/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Bowling Green Police report Smash & Grabs at 4 businesses along South Main St.
Four businesses hit by smash & grab thieves in Bowling Green
Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools
Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools
Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools
Parents worry about buses taking kindergarten students to high schools