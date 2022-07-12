July 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s today. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will bring lots of sunshine. Highs will heat up into the upper 80s to around 90 for the weekend. There is a chance for a few showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 90s a lot of next week.

