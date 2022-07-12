Birthday Club
Lucas County Commissioners work to get 2 levies on the November ballot

(WGEM)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More tax levies could make it on the ballot come November.

The Lucas County Commissioners are moving forward with approval for two expiring levies. The first is an existing .17 mill tax levy for the Imagination Station and the other is a renewal of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library’s 3.7 mill levy.

Back in November, residents voted against the Imagination Station’s operating levy and its increase. That money funds about 30% of the science center’s operation. This time, this levy could head to the ballot but as a renewal with no increase.

Both levies were approved by commissioners but will need to be reviewed by the auditor’s office before final approval so they can head to the ballot.

