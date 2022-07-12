Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Maumee City Schools superintendent announces resignation

Maumee City Schools Superintendent Todd Cramer announced his resignation on Monday.
Maumee City Schools Superintendent Todd Cramer announced his resignation on Monday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Maumee City Schools Superintendent Todd Cramer announced his resignation on Monday.

“I have made a difficult professional and personal decision to resign as superintendent of Maumee City Schools so that I can return to the classroom as a professor at my alma mater, Bowling Green State University,” Dr. Cramer said. “I will have the opportunity to engage in work focused on developing and mentoring future school and community leaders

According to the district, the Maumee City School Board of Education accepted the resignation during their board meeting on Monday.

Cramer served as superintendent for seven years, in which he worked with district staff and community members to develop and launch the district’s STEAM programming, as well as literacy initiatives and a school foundation.

“On behalf of the board of education, I want to thank Dr. Cramer for his tireless work as superintendent of Maumee City Schools for the past seven years. He has definitely left his mark on our school district and he will be missed,” said board president Mike Wiley. “We will immediately begin the process of appointing an interim superintendent and as the school year progresses, we will undertake the process of hiring a full-time superintendent.”

Dr. Cramer said he plans to stay involved in the Maumee community through organizations such as SAIL and Rotary while teaching for BGSU. His last day as superintendent of Maumee City Schools will be July 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Student prayer service
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting

Latest News

Lucas County Commissioners work to get 2 levies on the November ballot
Wildlife tours this weekend
Wildlife tours this weekend
Keeping Lake Erie healthy is a priority for so many in Northwest Ohio, but what does that look...
Nature tours of the Lake Erie shoreline available this weekend
Police are only releasing that the gun was left out and unsecured. The shooting is under...
Police: Toddler shot father in the face
They'll teach courses on trauma
UT doctors and nurses heading to Poland to teach Ukrainian doctors