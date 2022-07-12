Moment of Science: Lightning vs Radio Waves

Last week, we explored whether light is a wave or a particle... and were left with more questions than answers. Now, let’s take a look at how one of nature’s flashiest phenomena can affect another type of wave: radio!

* One of the first radio receivers was actually built specifically to detect lightning -- though since Popov’s 1895 innovation, it’s been a battle to get rid of those pesky interruptions on the airwaves instead. We’ll get more into how radio works in a later episode, but just know radio waves have a much longer wavelength than visible light. That wavelength, or frequency, is what we’re actually adjusting when we listen to FM radio stations -- think like squashing and stretching an accordion -- and “amplitude”, or the height of those waves, is what we modulate for AM stations. Most music stations today are FM, since they tend to have a higher-quality sound, with news, sports and talk shows on AM bands... again, just a general rule.

* So maybe you’re listening on the old Crosley or Philco AM radio with a storm approaching, when suddenly... a crash of static comes through the speaker despite the lightning being dozens, even hundreds of miles away. It’s a bit of a given that lightning will be way more powerful than a simple radio wave, and lightning is a complete scattershot across a huge range of frequencies, so the millions of volts of power put out by the bolt briefly interrupts programming. (For those who grew up in the 80s, imagine if Max Headroom took over every national TV channel for a half-second instead of just one local station that one time...)

* A single strike can radiate waves that bounce around the world several times before dissipating, but the most dominant range leads to those static bursts, called “radio atmospherics” -- or “sferics”, because scientists wanted to stay hip with the kids. Sferics tend to run in the low kilohertz range -- still thousands of waves per second -- but AM bands are close to a megahertz, about a thousand times up the frequency scale, with FM about 100x higher than that. That means you’re much more likely to hear that static burst on AM stations -- and about 10x more likely on the low end of that dial compared to the high end.

* Lightning does affect the FM band, but FM receivers were designed to pick out and ignore any sudden spikes. No matter what, in case those sferics keep getting louder and more frequent, you should also invest in a weather radio.

