Nature tours of the Lake Erie shoreline available this weekend

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - They took a couple of years off because of COVID-19 but now the tours are back at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. And they get you right up close to the natural plants and wildlife of the Lake Erie shoreline.

Lake Erie is our biggest natural resource.

Rebecca Lewis is the Visitor Services Specialist at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. She works to connect people with the wildlife that directly impacts our lake.

“Every day I meet people who haven’t seen something,” Lewis said. “We can show them something new.”

Lewis says tours were put on hold for the pandemic. They’re back this year and with bigger crowds on the 5-mile loop.

“They’ll go along a wooded area, Crane Creek that flows through the refuge before it goes out into the lake. There are wetlands, grasslands, and a whole variety of different habitats,” Lewis said.

She says you’ll see plenty of nature.

“Milkweeds, of course, for our monarchs. And that’s important. And right now, the Blazing Star is on the cusp of blooming. Coneflowers, purple coneflower, grey coneflower, they’re all blooming right now,” Lewis said.

You’ll learn about the important work being done at the refuge on the tours.

“These wetlands are filtering their drinking water,” Lewis said. “Before it goes out into the lake, a lot of the water goes into the wetlands, and then nutrients can be removed by the plants, and then it goes back out.”

There is no registration required and the tours are free. If you’d like more information on when they’re happening, you can visit the Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Facebook page or check their event calendar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.