Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Police: Toddler shot father in his face

According to a police report the victim is an armed security guard and had just gotten home from work and that a two year old got a hold of his work weapon.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Police say a toddler shot his father in the face on Sunday. Toledo police are investigating how the toddler got a hold of the gun. Police took the victim’s girlfriend downtown to talk to her.

She was not arrested. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and right arm.

The shooting happened at a home on the 5800 block of Fryer. The victim’s girlfriend sounded confused and distraught on the 911 call.

She drove her 24-year-old boyfriend to a fire station on the Airport highway for help. According to this police report, the victim is an armed security guard who had just arrived home from work, and a two-year-old took hold of his work weapon and shot him.

The victim is the child’s father. Police are only releasing that the gun was left out and unsecured. The shooting is under investigation. Gun experts said an inexpensive gun lock is a good way to keep your loved ones safe. Gun safes are another option to secure your weapon. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has free gun locks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported the apprehension of three juvenile male suspects in...
Three juveniles allegedly break and enter Toledo business
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Student prayer service
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting

Latest News

Tiffin City Council named Zack Perkins as the city’s 50th Mayor on Monday.
Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed
They'll teach courses to Ukrainian doctors
University of Toledo doctors and nurses going to Poland to teach Ukrainian doctors
Toledo firefighter being investigated
Lucas County Commissioners work to get 2 levies on the November ballot