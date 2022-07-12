Police: Toddler shot father in his face

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Police say a toddler shot his father in the face on Sunday. Toledo police are investigating how the toddler got a hold of the gun. Police took the victim’s girlfriend downtown to talk to her.

She was not arrested. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and right arm.

The shooting happened at a home on the 5800 block of Fryer. The victim’s girlfriend sounded confused and distraught on the 911 call.

She drove her 24-year-old boyfriend to a fire station on the Airport highway for help. According to this police report, the victim is an armed security guard who had just arrived home from work, and a two-year-old took hold of his work weapon and shot him.

The victim is the child’s father. Police are only releasing that the gun was left out and unsecured. The shooting is under investigation. Gun experts said an inexpensive gun lock is a good way to keep your loved ones safe. Gun safes are another option to secure your weapon. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has free gun locks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.