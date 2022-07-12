Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Roundabout project on Berkey Southern Rd. begins Wednesday

Road construction
Road construction(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will begin construction Wednesday, July 13, on its third roundabout project of 2022 at the intersection of Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295) and Neapolis Waterville Road in Providence and Waterville Townships.

Due to this construction, the intersection will be closed for 45 days.

This project, which was awarded to Gerken Paving, Inc. of Napoleon, Ohio, will mark the 21st roundabout project created by the engineer’s office and the 25th total in the county.

During the closure period, the detour route will be the following:

NEAPOLIS WATERVILLE ROAD

Finzel Road from Neapolis Waterville Road to Waterville Street

Waterville Street/Archbold Whitehouse Road from Finzel Road to Jeffers Road

Jeffers Road from Waterville Street/Archbold Whitehouse Road to Neapolis Waterville Road

BERKEY SOUTHERN ROAD (S.R. 295)

U.S. 24 from Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295) to Waterville Swanton Road (S.R. 64)

Waterville Swanton Road (S.R. 64)/Waterville Street/Archbold Whitehouse Road from U.S. 24 to Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
TPD: toddler reportedly shoots man in face
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit
Student prayer service
Prayer service for high school student killed in shooting
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: 3 juveniles arrested, accused of robbing 13-year-old

Latest News

Local animal shelters overflowing
Local animal shelters overflowing
Hollywood Casino Toledo adding new restaurant: ‘Shobu by Kengo’
On Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m., Domka Outdoors will celebrate its Grand Opening with a...
Domka Outdoors to open at Mall of Monroe
Toledo firefighter on paid leave after allegations of inappropriate messages to teen