Roundabout project on Berkey Southern Rd. begins Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will begin construction Wednesday, July 13, on its third roundabout project of 2022 at the intersection of Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295) and Neapolis Waterville Road in Providence and Waterville Townships.

Due to this construction, the intersection will be closed for 45 days.

This project, which was awarded to Gerken Paving, Inc. of Napoleon, Ohio, will mark the 21st roundabout project created by the engineer’s office and the 25th total in the county.

During the closure period, the detour route will be the following:

NEAPOLIS WATERVILLE ROAD

Finzel Road from Neapolis Waterville Road to Waterville Street

Waterville Street/Archbold Whitehouse Road from Finzel Road to Jeffers Road

Jeffers Road from Waterville Street/Archbold Whitehouse Road to Neapolis Waterville Road

BERKEY SOUTHERN ROAD (S.R. 295)

U.S. 24 from Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295) to Waterville Swanton Road (S.R. 64)

Waterville Swanton Road (S.R. 64)/Waterville Street/Archbold Whitehouse Road from U.S. 24 to Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295)

