Toledo firefighter on paid leave after allegations of inappropriate messages to teen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo firefighter is on paid administrative leave following allegations that he was sending inappropriate messages to a teenager, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials confirm to 13abc.

According to TFRD, the department has an active internal investigation open regarding the accusations. The investigation started after a man came forward to report inappropriate text messages between his teenage daughter and the firefighter now under investigation.

The firefighter under investigation was been with the department since February 2019.

TFRD no further information will be released until the investigation is over due to the collective bargaining agreement with Toledo Firefighters Local 92.

This is a developing story. 13abc is working to gather more details; check back for more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.