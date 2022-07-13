Anthony Wayne Bridge receives dedication from ASCE

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Anthony Wayne Bridge received a dedication from the American Society of Civil Engineers Toledo on Wednesday.

To celebrate their 100th birthday, ASCE set out to recognize and honor the both technically and socially significant landmark in Toledo.

According to ASCE, they received nominations from all 17 counties that make up the Toledo area. These nominations were for everything from canals to courthouses and, of course, bridges.

After further discussion, the Anthony Wayne Bridge was the overwhelming favorite according to ASCE board members.

“This really enabled commerce to really flourish in Toledo and northwest Ohio because it allowed unfettered access between the east and west sides of the river,” said Michael Pniewski, a Lucas County Engineer. “We have made significant investments to keep this bridge in good shape so it will continue to serve the people of Toledo and northwest Ohio for another 100 years.”

ASCE says a brand new plaque sits just under the bridge at the middle grounds metro park. The plaque details the history and importance of the bridge. The plaque reads how in 1928, voters approved the $3 million bond issue, which is around $52 million today.

“For them to actually impose a tax on themselves, to fund this bond, I think it speaks highly of the value they put on infrastructure and this structure,” said Patrick McColley, Deputy Director of ODOT District 2. “And you just think of this area without bridge, if this bridge didn’t exist. This area wouldn’t have developed either side, it wouldn’t have connected them, it would have hurt Toledo’s progress throughout the years up to today.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.