Bowling Green City Schools hosts job fair
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools is hosting a job fair for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.
The job fair will take place on July 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center Lobby located on 540 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green.
The following positions are available:
- Substitute Teachers
- Substitute Paraprofessionals
- Full-time Paraprofessionals
- Substitute Bus Aides
- Substitute Custodians
- Substitute Food Service Workers
- Substitute Lunch Aide/Monitors
- Substitute Secretaries
Attendees should bring resumes and be prepared for onsite interviews.
For more information, contact Emily Myer at emily@rachelwixey.com
