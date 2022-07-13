Birthday Club
Bowling Green City Schools hosts job fair

Bowling Green City Schools
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools is hosting a job fair for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.

The job fair will take place on July 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center Lobby located on 540 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green.

The following positions are available:

  • Substitute Teachers
  • Substitute Paraprofessionals
  • Full-time Paraprofessionals
  • Substitute Bus Aides
  • Substitute Custodians
  • Substitute Food Service Workers
  • Substitute Lunch Aide/Monitors
  • Substitute Secretaries

Attendees should bring resumes and be prepared for onsite interviews.

For more information, contact Emily Myer at emily@rachelwixey.com

