CAUGHT ON CAM: Toledo Police work to identify suspect who beat up teen, took his bike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a 13-year-old boy and stole his bicycle.

It happened near East Broadway and Starr in Toledo on Tuesday.

A witness says the victim and suspect don’t know each other and exchanged words. The boy crosses the street on his bike and the suspect hits him from behind.

Video shows the suspect dragging the kid off his bike, then appears to record the victim. A woman came out to help the young teen and the suspect took off on the victim’s bike.

Here’s an excerpt from 911 call from a person who helped the victim:

Caller: Hold on, baby. Stay here. Stay here.

Dispatcher: About how old is he?

Caller: How old are you, sweetie? 13. What happened?

Dispatcher: Are you talking to him?

Caller: Yeah, but he is out of it. He’s wobbly. He can’t stand all the way up.

Police ask those who recognize the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

The video above is the 13abc report from Wednesday. The video below is an extended video of the incident that 13abc has edited to remove the audio and blurred some portions to protect the identity of the victim.

WARNING: Some viewers may find these videos disturbing.

WARNING: Some may find the video disturbing. This video shows an extended recording of a suspect hitting a teen and taking his bike. 13abc removed the audio.

