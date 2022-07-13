Birthday Club
Coroner ID’s man killed by police after officer shot in head in Warren County

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Warren County’s coroner is releasing new information after Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said one of his officers was shot in the head and critically hurt by a suspect who was then killed by another officer.

Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove is identifying the man as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

Evers died as a result of at least one gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

His autopsy will be performed later Wednesday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dr. Uptegrove said had no further updates at this time but he expects there to be a news conference held by either the police or Warren County Prosecutor’s Office sometime Wednesday.

Police officer shot in head, suspect killed in Warren County

The shootings unfolded Tuesday night after two Clearcreek Township officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 5900 block of Ohio 48, according to the police chief.

The department has responded to multiple domestic violence calls at the same address in the past. On Tuesday night, a man was ramming his wife’s vehicle with an ATV, the chief said.

The man shot one of the responding officers in the head and then was shot and killed by a female officer, according to the chief.

He identified the officer who was shot as a 14-year veteran of the force. The officer who shot the man is a female who was promoted to sergeant in March. She has been with the department since 2008.

The officer was flown in a medical helicopter to a Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he was listed in critical but stable condition at last check.

“We’re not quite sure how this is going to turn out yet,” the chief said Tuesday night.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating and will turn its findings over to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

FOX19 NOW Morning News will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

