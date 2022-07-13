Dine in the 419: Sandusky Bay Pancake House

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re back in Sandusky for a family-owned restaurant experience: Sandusky Bay Pancake House, Since 1966. The name says “pancake,” but I’m here for the chicken and waffles.

“It’s a great location. Right on 250, right on the way in to Cedar Point,” said Steve Schuster, owner of Sandusky Bay Pancake House. “I opened The Cooker at Spring Meadows all those years ago. I think it was 1994 ... I actually bought The Cooker recipes out of bankruptcy. So, we serve Cooker biscuits, Cooker chicken tenders, Cooker fried green tomatoes, Cooker meatloaf.”

When it comes to the chicken and waffles, Kitchen Manager Daryl Allison explained they make them fresh from scratch and hand batter every order of chicken.

“Our waffle is not anything you can get in stores,” said Allison. “And then we’ll top it off with our famous maple barbeque sauce, which is one of my recipes for here.”

Sandusky Bay Pancake House is located in Perkins Twp. They’re open for breakfast and lunch, closing daily at 3:00 PM. For more info, check out the website: http://sanduskybaypancakehouse.com/

